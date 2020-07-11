Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A teenage boy has reportedly been attacked by a shark off Wooli. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter is en route from Tamworth.
A teenage boy has reportedly been attacked by a shark off Wooli. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter is en route from Tamworth.
Breaking

BREAKING: Teen killed by shark off North Coast beach

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
11th Jul 2020 3:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 3.50pm: Sources have reported a 16-year-old male has been killed after a shark attack off Wooli Beach on Saturday.

It is understood the teenager was given CPR by emergency services on the scene after suffering severe lacerations from the attack, but the boy was pronounced dead soon afterwards.

Emergency services responded to the attack at around 2pm on Saturday with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter being called in from Tamworth.

Wooli and neighbouring beaches are closed following the incident.

Further information to come.

editors picks north coast nsw shark
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flash flooding, storms: SES issues weather warning

        Flash flooding, storms: SES issues weather warning

        News AN UNPREDICTABLE weather system could have a big impact on the Northern Rivers.

        Experts call for tougher NSW measures

        Experts call for tougher NSW measures

        Health Tougher measures needed to ensure NSW can still eliminate the coronavirus

        ‘Bring snacks’: Police warn of 20km gridlock at border

        premium_icon ‘Bring snacks’: Police warn of 20km gridlock at border

        News Police are warning motorists to be prepared for massive tailbacks

        Concern for spike in cattle tick cases on North Coast

        premium_icon Concern for spike in cattle tick cases on North Coast

        News NORTH Coast producers warned to keep an eye out for cattle tick as spike continues.