Teen allegedly robs Pizza Hut with hammer

A young man alleged to have robbed a Pizza Hut with a hammer has been urged to seek help for a drug addiction while he is out on bail.

Appearing in handcuffs at the Cleveland Magistrates Court today Rayden Areaiiti, 19, pleaded guilty to failing to provide police with information necessary to access stored information on a mobile phone.

Areaiiti pleaded guilty to the charge but had the matter adjourned to coincide with other more serious charges he is set to face at Brisbane Magistrates Court next month.

The court heard police had gained access to the Victoria Point man's mobile phone which contained evidence of an alleged robbery.

The court was told the defendant had been granted bail by Wynnum Magistrates Court for the alleged armed robbery of the Cleveland Pizza Hut on Bloomfield St.

Areaiiti was alleged to have committed the robbery with a hammer at 11.55pm on July 10.

Magistrate Deborah Vasta gave the defendant the option of parole, which would include state-funded drug counselling, however it was declined.

"I am worried about you," Magistrate Vasta said.

"You are only 19 years old and you are facing some pretty serious jail time so you should probably get some help now."

Areaiiti was given bail on his own undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Brisbane Magistrates Court on August 24.

Court documents showed he is set to face charges of robbery with violence, entering premises with intent and obstruction of police.

Areaiiti had a number of supporters in court whom the judge also implored to assist the man.

"Unless you want him to spend years and years in jail he needs to get some help," Magistrate Vasta told the group.

