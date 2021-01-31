Teen allegedly punched firey, police after crashing car

TEEN CHARGED: Police have charged a 6-year-old boy with multiple offences including PCA and allegedly punching a firefighter and police officers who attended the incident after the car he was driving crashed.

A firefighter and police officer who attended a car crash at Brunswick Heads were allegedly punched by the teen driver.

Tweed Byron Police District reported that about 12.15am on Wednesday, 27 January 2021, a Toyota Camry was travelling on Brunswick Valley Way, Brunswick Heads, when it hit a sign and mounted a roundabout, causing the front end of the vehicle to become lodged on rocks.

When Rural Fire Service officers arrived shortly after and the driver, a 16 - year - old boy, became verbally abusive before allegedly punching one of them in the neck.

Police attended and spoke to the teen who was argumentative and agitated before being subjected to a roadside breath test, returning a positive result.

Police said the teen was arrested, whereby he immediately rushed at a male senior constable and allegedly punched him a number of times to the head.

The teen was physically restrained on the ground where he struck out with his feet, kicking a female senior constable to the face.

With the assistance of Rural Fire Service officers, the teen was handcuffed and placed into the rear of the police vehicle, again kicking out, striking the female senior constable to the arm.

The teen was taken to the Byron Bay Police Station where a breath analysis returned a reading of 0.034.

He was charged with special range PCA, learner unaccompanied, three counts of assault, resist police, two counts of assault police and possess prescribed restricted substance.

The 16-year-old was also charged with breaching an apprehended domestic violence order after allegedly assaulting a female passenger in the vehicle, known to him.

The teen was refused bail and appeared at the Ballina Children's Court on Thursday 28 January, where he was granted conditional bail to appear at Byron Bay Children's Court on Monday 1 February 2021.