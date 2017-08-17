News

Teen actor stars in The Dark Tower

Javier Encalada
| 17th Aug 2017 10:26 AM
BIG SCREEN: Alstonville's Nicholas Hamilton will be seen in some exciting films this year.
BIG SCREEN: Alstonville's Nicholas Hamilton will be seen in some exciting films this year. Marc Stapelberg

THE last Gunslinger, Roland Deschain, has been locked in an eternal battle with Walter O'Dim, also known as the Man in Black, determined to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together.

With the fate of the worlds at stake, good and evil will collide in the ultimate battle as only Roland can defend the Tower from the Man in Black.

The Dark Tower, a 95-min action fantasy film, is based on a series of eight books which span an entire connected universe which links several other books and stories by Stephen King, including Bag of Bones, The Talisman, Black House, The Stand, Everything's Eventual, From a Buick 8, Hearts in Atlantis, Insomnia, The Eyes of the Dragon and Salem's Lot, with minor references to It, The Mist and The Shining.

This Nikolaj Arcel film based on the book by Stephen King stars Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey and Tom Taylor.

 

Idris Elba in a scene from the first trailer for the movie The Dark Tower.
Idris Elba in a scene from the first trailer for the movie The Dark Tower.

 

The cast also includes Alstonville's Nicholas Hamilton, who pays Lucas Hanson.

The young actor has a second film coming out next month based on a Stephen king text: the cult 1980s TV series It rebooted as a feature film for cinema, where Hamilton plays Henry Bowers.

An abandoned theme park appears in the Dark Tower, with a sign that reads 'Pennywise', along with a balloon sculpture.

Pennywise is the clown villain from IT, and appears with balloons in the novel and movie.

Details

  • The Dark Tower opens today, rated M.
  • The screenplay was written by Akiva Goldsman, Jeff Pinkner, Anders Thomas Jensen and Nikolaj Arcel, based on Stephen King novels.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  alstonville film it movie nicholas hamilton northern rivers entertainment stephen king the dark tower whatson

