Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The teenager accused of murdering Reid Ludwig has made another appearance in court.
The teenager accused of murdering Reid Ludwig has made another appearance in court.
Crime

Teen accused of killing man at service station

by Blair Richards
3rd Nov 2020 7:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGER accused of murdering a man at a southern Tasmanian service station has again faced court.

Reid Ludwig, of Taroona, was returning a trailer to the Coles Express petrol station in Blackmans Bay when he was allegedly stabbed in front of his family during an altercation on November 24.

He later died in the Royal Hobart Hospital.

A boy, aged 16, was arrested at the scene and has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in the Supreme Court in Hobart via video link.

Crown Prosecutor Madeleine Wilson indicated to Justice Helen Wood she was seeking further information and asked for an adjournment.

The Crown is also seeking further information from the lawyers for the defence.

Justice Wood adjourned the matter until December 10.

blair.richards@news.com.au

Originally published as Teen accused of service station murder faces court

court crime murder reid ludwig

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Border ban loophole allows Sydney locals to take advantage

        Border ban loophole allows Sydney locals to take advantage

        Health A loophole in Queensland’s tough border stance may have been exposed as travellers flock to areas in the northern NSW travel bubble.

        Get ready for severe storms being 'the new normal'

        Premium Content Get ready for severe storms being 'the new normal'

        Weather Damage caused by hail and severe storms will be more frequent

        LIFTED: Red alert for blue-green algae at lake ends

        LIFTED: Red alert for blue-green algae at lake ends

        News THE alert was raised by Ballina Shire Council two weeks ago.

        Missing man found safe and well in Ballina

        Missing man found safe and well in Ballina

        News Police have thanked the community for helping find the 56-year-old