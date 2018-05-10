Menu
HIGH FLYER: Golfers at the Mullumbimby Golf Club enjoy a picturesque course, with hot air balloons regularly touching down in surrounding paddocks.
News

Tee time this weekend

10th May 2018 11:03 AM

MORE than 150 players are ready to tee off and compete for $3000 worth of prizes in the Mullumbimby Open this Saturday.

Re-scheduled from March due to rainy conditions. the organisers are crossing their fingers that the weather will hold this weekend.

The event was re-instated last year as one of the sponsors Gary Brazenor, now of Bangalow Real Estate and Hinterland Properties, explains:

"The Brunswick Valley Open ran from 1980-1991 and last year we re-established the event to a very enthusiastic response despite some very difficult weather conditions,” Gary said.

"I'm delighted to be a sponsor once again as it promises to be a great day with lots of prizes up for grabs, including golf bags and other golf paraphernalia.”

The strokeplay event is open to all men, women, members and non-members with a handicap.

With an anticipated hot field, it will be a great day for golf enthusiasts to spectate, with food on sale prepared by the club and the bar open to the public.

Byron Shire News

