Man ‘spots’ MH370 on Google Maps

A BRITISH tech sleuth believes he has found the wreckage of the missing MH370 plane on Google Maps.

Ian Wilson claims he has spotted the doomed jet, which vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, lying in a high altitude area of the Cambodian jungle, reports The Sun.

Images from Google Maps show the outline of a large plane - which could simply be an aircraft flying directly below the satellite which photographed it.

But video producer Wilson is convinced of his findings and says he intends to visit the sight to solve one of the greatest mysteries in aviation history.

Flowers and a memorial for the missing passengers of flight MH370 at RAAF Pearce Airbase just outside of Perth. Picture: Getty Images

He told the Daily Star: "Measuring the Google sighting, you're looking at around 69 metres, but there looks to be a gap between the tail and the back of the plane.

"It's just slightly bigger, but there's a gap that would probably account for that."

MH370 went missing people en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014.

In July this year, the Malaysian government released the findings of their investigation admitting they still do not know what happened to the passenger jet.

Despite millions of dollars being spent to find the plane, Wilson believes he has uncovered the wreckage by spending "hours" searching online.

The Google Maps image appears to show a large plane in the Cambodian jungle. Picture: Google Maps

He said: "I was on there (Google Earth), a few hours here, a few hours there. If you added it up I spent hours searching for places a plane could have gone down.

"And in the end, as you can see the place where the plane is. It is literally the greenest, darkest part you can see."

The Bureau of Aircraft Investigations Archives told the Daily Star they could not rule out Wilson's sighting - which is dated 2018 on Google Earth.

Malaysia's final report into the vanished flight revealed that the plane was deliberately turned off course and did not rule out that it may have been hijacked by a "third party".

The plane’s pilot, Captain Zaharie Ahmad Khan, with his wife, Faizah Khanum. Picture: Instagram

A 495-page report shows the aircraft was under manual control when it deviated before plunging into the Indian Ocean, killing 239 people.

One of the theories is that Captain Zaharie Ahmad Shah deliberately downed the plane in an act of murder-suicide.

"We can also not exclude the possibility that there's unlawful interference by a third party", news.com.au reported.

Ian Wilson said he found the image after scouring Google Maps for “hours”. Picture: Google Maps

Speaking about why the aircraft deviated thousands of miles from its course, he said: "The autopilot has to be disengaged," reported Adelaide Now.

He continued: "It has to be on manual. We have carried out seven simulator tests, flight simulators, three at high and four at low speed and we found the turn was made indeed under a manual, not autopilot."

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.