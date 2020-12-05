Teary Elly Miles confirms split

A teary Elly Miles has bravely fronted the camera to confirm her split from Bachelorette winner Frazer Neate and addressed cheating rumours.

A teary Elly Miles has bravely fronted the camera to confirm her split from Bachelorette winner Frazer Neate and addressed cheating rumours.

It's official, both Bachelorettes are single again

Just weeks after sister Becky announced her shocking split from winner Pete Mann, Elly has fought back tears as she confirmed the news on social media.

"I just wanted to come on here and say a couple of things. I just wanted you to hear it from me. Frazer and I are no longer together," she said in an emotional video posted to her Instagram.

Fighting back tears as she broke the news to fans, Elly explained: "We broke up over the weekend. I think we just grew apart after the show. It was really really hard having the distance and the secrecy and I guess everything that comes along with having a new relationship in the media."

RELATED: Elly opens up about relationship with Frazer

A teary Elly admitted how hard the last few months have been. Picture: Instagram

A heartbroken Elly continued: "It's a bit of a quick turnaround to go from thinking you've found the person you want to be with forever to being single again.

"I wasn't happy for a little while there and I know from my end, I gave it absolutely everything I had."

She also addressed the allegations of cheating that had plagued the pair since the finale.

"Whether it's true or not I don't know, that's not the reason we broke up," she clarified before adding: "He says it's not true but f*** who knows, honestly."

RELATED: Bachelorette Elly shares intimate new photos

Elly held back tears as she broke the news to fans. Picture: Instagram

The devastating news comes after weeks of speculation that the pair had parted ways.

Elly was forced to address Frazer's "secret" girlfriend last week, after a woman named Shyanne came forward about dating Frazer before and during the show.

Shyanne was looking after Frazer's dog while he was on the show, and she claimed that Frazer told her he came second. Rumours snowballed, and eventually Elly Miles came forward to clear everything up.

Speaking to Bachie alum Laura Byrne and Brittany Hockley on their Life Uncut podcast, she discussed what she knew.

"None of that was new news to me," she began. "Everybody has a history before the show. As soon as we got the experience we downloaded all that information onto each other, like all the conversations about your love life that you don't really have on the show.

"I knew they had been seeing each other, and she had been taking care of his dog. Frazer was honest with me about everything that happened with them, and they were still mates. I guess the situation is tricky, because he can't come out and tell her I won.

"That's why he said he came second, he said that (to) a lot of his friends too."

"I knew they were still friends, and they still … Frazer was FaceTiming me the other day taking her dog and his dog for a walk.

"I had a friend with benefits for two and a half years and we're still friends now and there's nothing in it, and that's the perspective I'm coming from. I'm a rational person, I'm not someone to overreact until I have all the information.

"Everything he's said to me has been consistent to what's come out, but she's had a different perspective on what was going on with them."

Meanwhile, sources have claimed the Bachelorette winner was already telling his mates he was single.

News broke from Megan Pustetto's So Dramatic! podcast that Frazer had told his AFL mates that he and Elly have broken up in secret.

A source told the podcast in an episode last week: "My boyfriend is on Frazer's AFL team and he said that Frazer told the boys him and Elly had already broken up.

"They've stayed mates," the insider added.

In the same episode, Megan says that another source claimed Frazer has been "telling everyone that he is single".

The insider claimed: "Turns out he wasn't just hitting the town claiming to be single, he actually told everyone that him and Elly had broken up.

The source also said that the pair, "are just keeping up appearances … since filming wrapped.

"I know a few people that Frazer's hooked up with after filming wrapped," the source added.

Originally published as Teary Elly Miles confirms split