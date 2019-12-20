Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jeff Horn’s trainer Glenn Rushton (R) slammed the draw score. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty
Jeff Horn’s trainer Glenn Rushton (R) slammed the draw score. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty
Boxing

Team Horn bans ‘ludicrous’ judge from future bouts

by Grantlee Kieza
19th Dec 2019 8:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

New Zealand boxing official Frank Martinez will never work on a Jeff Horn fight again after somehow scoring the rematch with Michael Zerafa a draw.

That's the decree of Horn's trainer Glenn Rushton who, like the rest of the crowd at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, was as stunned by the Kiwi's scorecard on Wednesday night as they were by the breathtaking fight they had just witnessed.

Watch Riakporhe v Massey LIVE as they battle it out for the British Boxing Cruiserweight Title with KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Jeff Horn’s trainer Glenn Rushton (R) slammed the draw score. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty
Jeff Horn’s trainer Glenn Rushton (R) slammed the draw score. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty

Another Kiwi judge Ferlin Marsh - roundly criticised for his work as referee on Horn-Zerafa I - scored the bout 98-90 to Horn while Queenslander Derek Milham had it 97-92 for the hometown hero.

Somehow, Martinez who is president of the World Boxing Association's Oceania branch, had the fight a 94-94 draw.

Rushton said the scorecard was a shock, especially coming from such an experienced boxing judge and administrator.

 

Jeff Horn dropped Michael Zerafa twice in the ninth round. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty
Jeff Horn dropped Michael Zerafa twice in the ninth round. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty

 

"It was ludicrous,'' Rushton said.

"Anybody, even someone who knew nothing about boxing, could have looked at that fight and seen that Jeff was dominant from the opening bell. Then in Round 9 he had Zerafa on the canvas twice.

"How does anyone come up with a scorecard that has it a draw? It just doesn't make sense.

"These boxers are fighting for their careers in there and we can't afford Jeff to fight with that sort of judging again.''

More Stories

Show More
boxing frank martinez glenn rushton jeff horn michael zerafa
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The staggering cost to farmers of climate change

        premium_icon The staggering cost to farmers of climate change

        News Climate change is costing farms tens of thousands of dollars a year, a Federal agricultural report claims.

        New pizza garden coming to Lismore

        premium_icon New pizza garden coming to Lismore

        News The winners of grants to kickstart youth wellbeing projects have been announced

        Hemsworths ‘make it rain’ thousands for fundraiser

        premium_icon Hemsworths ‘make it rain’ thousands for fundraiser

        Celebrity Hemsworth-Pataky effect was all the Make it Rain fundraiser needed

        Abuse survivor starts again with 'cruel' redress process

        premium_icon Abuse survivor starts again with 'cruel' redress process

        Politics “People have suffered enough, why make them suffer more?"