Teacher exposes mum’s ‘insane’ texts

A teacher had a simple request for parents of her class but one mum’s angry response prompted her to share the exchange online.

A primary school teacher has shared the rude and "insane" texts sent to her by a parent in response to a simple request.

The teacher took to Reddit to share the text message exchange, exposing the difficult jobs that educators have when it comes to dealing with helicopter parents.

"I am an elementary teacher navigating this bonkers online format. Luckily parents are super rational," the sarcastic title of the Reddit thread said.

A mum has been slammed after a teacher shared their text message exchange.

The teacher had messaged the parents of students in her French class with a simple request to make e-learning easier.

"It would be lovely to work with whiteboards this week" she said.

"Binder covers or plastic sheet inserts work very well in lieu of an actual whiteboard."

While the teacher's message garnered a positive response from most parents, one mum wasn't happy.

"On Sunday afternoon you would like us to have whiteboards available by tomorrow?" the mother replied.

"I know (student's name) has a whiteboard on the wall," the teacher said, revealing that some mothers had already followed her advice.

But suddenly the civil conversation took a sour turn.

"And clearly (it's) none of your business as she is not supposed to use it for school," the mum said.

"How dare you peer into my personal space and say that!

"Whether it is on Zoom or not, you do not have the right AS HER TEACHER to peer into my personal space and say what is or is not on my walls."

The teacher then clarified that her student has already used the whiteboard in class, which meant she hadn't even been peering behind the student.

The teacher recommended students use a whiteboard to improve their learning, but this mother wasn’t happy.

The mother went on the offensive once more.

"I know that … thanks for the heads up," she said.

"EITHER WAY, it is not YOUR PLACE to comment on my home! And what I have in it! That WAS MADE CLEAR!"

As to be expected, the internet gave an outpouring of support for the poor teacher.

"Yikes!" said on person.

Five people called the mother "insane."

"That parent either needs to set their child's background to something else or realise that you will see behind them," one Reddit commenter said.

"She's just looking for a reason to be a d*** to someone who in no way shape or form deserved it," someone else commented.

Originally published as Teacher exposes mum's 'insane' texts