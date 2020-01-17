Menu
Joyce Churchwell has been accused of raping a student. Picture: Tulsa County Jail
Crime

Teacher charged with raping student

by Eliot Hastie
17th Jan 2020 7:04 AM

A married mother-of-two has been arrested and charged with first-degree rape this week after reports emerged of the alleged sexual assault of a teenage school student.

Joyce Churchwell, 40, is alleged to have invited the 18-year-old male student over to her house last year after first chatting to him on Snapchat.

The conversations on Snapchat escalated to Ms Churchwell sending naked photos of herself to the student, according to police.

Late last year, while Ms Churchwell's husband was away, she invited the student over to her house to have sex with her and another female teacher from Berryhill High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

It is reported that rumours of the abuse went around the school in December with the student eventually telling police what happened with the two women.

The other woman who was allegedly involved with the threesome has not been charged as she has since left the school.

While the age of consent in Oklahoma is 16, adults can still be charged for sexual assault if they were in a position of authority over their victim.

The school where the teacher and student met. Picture: Google Maps
The school where the teacher and student met. Picture: Google Maps

In this case Ms Churchwell was the boy's volleyball coach. She has since been on a leave of absence from her job.

A social media account that appears to belong to the teacher makes references to her Bible studies and volleyball coaching.

Berryhill High School is co-operating fully with the investigation into Ms Churchwell's alleged crimes.

"Berryhill School District takes the safety of its students very seriously and does everything it can to provide a safe learning environment," said a spokesman.

