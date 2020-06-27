Teacher allowed to work after sex videos with pornstar

A teacher who made graphic sex videos with his pornstar partner that were available for sale is being allowed to continue teaching after being outed.

Gordon Parsons, a respected special needs teacher at Ipswich State High and former Queensland Teacher of the Year finalist, has featured in hardcore videos with his heavily tattooed girlfriend Megan Lock, aka Luci Power, who has her own site on pay-for-porn platform OnlyFans and also stars on Porn Hub.

Mr Parsons is a special needs teacher at Ipswich State High. He had worked at Corinda State High, in Brisbane's southwest.

Mr Parsons moved from Corinda State High last year after the Education Department became aware of his risque moonlighting as a porn actor, The Courier-Mail understands.

He is now teaching at Ipswich State High as James Parsons, prompting outcry from a 'shocked and disgusted' parent who first blew the whistle after seeing the teacher and his partner during a buck's party visit to Sexpo in Brisbane last year.

It's understood Education Queensland allowed Mr Parsons, a highly respected teacher with an exemplary record, to continue to teach after he agreed to remove pornographic content in which he featured.

The department's hands are believed to be tied because it has no control over teachers' private legal pursuits.

Mr Parsons (and Ms Lock) are both reportedly former competitive bodybuilders.

There is no suggestion that Mr Parsons has done anything illegal.

The whistleblower parent this month wrote to Ipswich High principal Simon Riley to express concern.

"I thought teachers were held to a moral code of conduct surely this isn't something that your school would find acceptable," the parent wrote in the letter, also sent to The Courier-Mail.

"It is only a matter of time that children may find these images and movies, they are all over the internet."

The parent first raised the alarm last August after seeing Mr Parsons and mother-of-three Ms Lock at Sexpo, where she was 'an entertainer'.

Megan Lock, aka Luci Power.

"I went with a group of guys on a bucks trip, organised by the best man, it wasn't something I would choose to go to but was surprised to see one of your teachers there," the parent said in a letter to Corinda State High principal Helen Jamieson.

"We went on the internet later that day to make sure it was his girlfriend as me and my wife thought I must be mistaken, surely I was wrong?

"There we found out that … they video each other performing sexual acts on one another and are selling the videos on adult websites.

Mr Parsons’ pornstar girlfriend Megan Lock, aka Luci Power, has her own site on pay-for-porn platform OnlyFans and also stars on Porn Hub.

"We are shocked and disgusted that a teacher could be involved in these activities while teaching young teenage children … what kind of example is he setting?"

According to their Facebook profiles, Mr Parsons and Ms Lock are both former competitive bodybuilders who studied psychology.

In 2018, Mr Parsons was shortlisted for a Queensland Teachers College Excellence in Teaching award. He also runs a bodybuilding and health advice service called Raw Potential Physiques. Mr Parsons did not respond to requests for comment.

A Department of Education spokeswoman said: "The department is aware of this matter and for privacy reasons is unable to comment."

Originally published as Teacher allowed to work despite sex vids with pornstar