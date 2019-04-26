Swift drops new single, video today

The countdown is on, with Taylor Swift set to deliver fans her first new music since 2017's reputation album at 2pm today, AEST.

The country-pop superstar has been teasing today's date across her socials for weeks, and is currently running a live countdown on her Instagram stories that has mere hours to go.

And she's just divulged a few more details: The new single's called ME!, it features Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie, and the music video will drop at the same time as the track today.

It marks a tight turnaround for the star, who released the harder-edged reputation album less than 18 months ago. That album was met with the most mixed reviews of Swift's career - but still sold 4.5 million copies worldwide.

Swift poses with a fan at her mural today. Picture: AP

Swift's always been fond of teasing fans with clues to her new projects, and this time around it came in the form of a giant mural that sprung up on a city wall in Nashville.

Swift’s newly commissioned mural. Picture: Getty

The mural shows a pair of wings, along with the title of Swift's new single, ME!

After a quick call-out on Instagram, Swift today headed to the mural to pose with a horde of excited fans who'd pieced the clues together.

"I've never been more proud of your FBI level detective skills," she told the assembled Swifties.

Taylor Swift drops by her mural.

At the TIME 100 Gala Red Carpet this week. Picture: Getty Images for TIME