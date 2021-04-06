Prisoner says he was tattooed against his will

Investigations into the grotesque tattooing of a prisoner have taken a twist, with evidence emerging the man boasted to inmates about his new ink.

A Yatala prison inmate who claims he was tattooed against his will after being drugged was boasting and showing them off afterwards, it can be revealed.

Police and Correctional Services investigations into the bizarre incident have uncovered evidence the prisoner did not immediately report it.

The Advertiser understands CCTV footage shows the prisoner was voluntarily showing the grotesque tattoos to other prisoners in F Division shortly after the alleged incident and did not appear distressed.

It is also understood several recorded telephone conversations retrieved by investigators as part of the inquiry reveal the man was boasting about having new tattoos to a person he was talking to.

Both the CCTV footage and the telephone conversations were recorded before the man was treated for the tattoos at the prison infirmary, where he subsequently made the bombshell allegations.

The Advertiser last month revealed details of the incident in which the prisoner - who has now been released from custody - claimed he was drugged, sexually assaulted and forcibly tattooed by three other inmates.

A Hells Angels bikie is one of three prisoners at the centre of the investigation, which is ongoing.

Investigators are still awaiting the results of forensic tests to determine the future of the sexual assault and drugging allegations made by the prisoner.

Investigations into the tattooing of the man are continuing, including how an illegal tattoo gun and needles were smuggled into F Division. The apparatus was used to create the tattoos on the man's thigh, stomach and chest.

An active line of the investigation is that the prisoner consented to the tattooing as part of a plan to obtain compensation from Correctional Services at some stage.

Yatala Labor Prison interior F division. /Prisons

The Advertiser can reveal the prisoner, who cannot be named, appeared before Judge Liesel Chapman in the District Court last month after earlier pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated robbery.

When he appeared for sentencing submissions his lawyer requested the court be closed, which was consented to.

Following those confidential submissions, Judge Chapman gave the man a head sentence of two years and 10 months with a non-parole period of one year and two months. This was then suspended and substituted with a three year good behaviour bond.

Tattoo's on a prisoner at Yatala after an alleged assault. Picture: Supplied

