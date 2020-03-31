Menu
Council News

Mayor outlines major coronavirus recovery plan

by Andrew Potts
31st Mar 2020 9:47 AM
RE-ELECTED Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate has revealed his council's coronavirus relief measures would cost more than $70 million.

Cr Tate insisted his vow to secure a rates and fees freeze was "very doable" and said it was just one of a range of measures to be taken.

Mayor Tom Tate and his wife Ruth Tate. Picture: Mike Batterham
"It will be a significant figure with all the measures to implement. We will need to find around 70 million so Gold Coasters can get the budget we can afford," he said.

"We will recalibrate any project we deem to be not a priority and as far as jobs and middle management is concerned, attrition will naturally occur."

A shopper covers his face with a mask on the Gold Coast.
Cr Tate said he and council CEO Dale Dickson had discussed bringing forward major projects that would create jobs. "There are projects I have spoken about to accelerate, and these include other bridges, and the ongoing cultural precinct and other projects," he said.

"If there are additional projects and if we need to borrow some funds to stimulate that, the past eight years of budget financial management gives us the ability to do that."

Originally published as Tate outlines Coast's coronavirus recovery plan

