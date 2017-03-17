Taste of Indonesia in Mullum

HOME STYLE: Rini Martinings and partner Iwan Wau at the Indonesian Kitchen stall at Mullumbimby Farmers Market.

EVERY Friday Mullumbimby local Tim Eichler orders a serve of corn fritters from the Indonesian Kitchen stall at the Mullumbimby Farmers Market.

"They're just the best, it's that simple. No one makes them quite the same," he said.

Also known as dadar jagung, corn fritters are a popular snack in East Java and are one of the most ordered items on the Indonesian Kitchen stall owner Rini Martining's market menu.

Rini's version of this tasty deep-fried snack includes carrot, chilli, garlic, onion, ginger, turmeric, coriander, spring onion and local sweet corn fresh from the market.

She said the quality of the corn made them even tastier than those in Java.

"The corn over there is not as juicy and sweet as it is here," she said.

Rini, who grew up in East Java, has been serving her fritters and other Indonesian street food at the Mullumbimby Farmers Market for more than six years and has gained plenty of loyal customers.

Apart from the corn fritters, Rini's customers come for her chicken skewers served with freshly made satay sauce, spring rolls, veggie fritters, mee goreng (fried noodles) and nasi goreng (fried rice) as well as heartier meals such as the beef rendang, made from local Hayters Hill beef.

All of Rini's street food is packed with fresh flavours.

"We put eschallots, garlic and chilli in everything," she said.

Rini also creates a delicious gluten-free Indonesian dessert known as lepet, a sticky rice dumpling containing local lady finger bananas, sugar, shredded coconut and coconut cream, wrapped in an organic local banana leaf.

Find the Indonesian Kitchen at the Mullumbimby Farmers Market every Friday.