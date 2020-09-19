Tasered on the street: Police arrests armed man

A MAN has been arrested by police after being tasered in Lismore CBD this morning.

The incident happened earlier today in Magellan St, near the corner with Molesworth St.

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed officers observed a man reported as missing on Magellan St about 10.40am today.

“Officers from Richmond Police District attempted to speak to him, when he allegedly armed himself with a knife and threatened them,” she said.

“A perimeter was established, and police deployed a taser, before arresting the man and seizing the knife.”

He has been taken to Lismore Police Station where he is expected to be charged.

Shop owner Alwaan Abdel confirmed the man had a knife, as the incident happened just outside his homewares shop, Alwaan’s Eastern Exotics.

“It all happened very fast, but police did a great job keeping control of the situation, it was all very fast but they handled really well,” he said.

Mr Abdel said some of his homewares were destroyed during the incident outside his shop.

“You don’t expect to see something like this on a Saturday morning in Lismore,” he added.