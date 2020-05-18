Targeted talent: runners selected for prestigious program

THREE Byron Bay Runners have received exciting news with an email from Athletics Australia inviting their participation in the national high performance Targeted Talent Program.

Elliott McGaughran, Bailey Crabtree and Finn Crethar are no strangers to success, having dominated podiums in state and national championships over the past three years, across a range of middle distance running events (800m, 1500m, 3000m, 2000m steeplechase, 3000m steeplechase and 5000m).

Bailey is the current NSW state champion in steeplechase (both All-Schools and NSW athletics championships).

Finn is state silver medallist in 2000m steeplechase (Queensland Athletics) and the former national champion over 3000m. Elliott achieved the highest accolade in the world for a junior age athlete, running a qualifying time of 3.46 for 1500m (Victoria Athletics Milers championship, early March 2020) to represent Australia at Junior World Championships in Kenya (postponed).

Athletics Australia’s Targeted Talent Program aims to identify the best junior athletes in the country, to help them achieve their potential to represent Australia at a senior level.

With the expectation of competition resuming, Athletics Australia’s high performance program will prepare these three young men for Commonwealth Games trials (Birmingham 2022), with the ultimate goal of Olympic team selection (Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028).

The Targeted Talent Program will provide both the athletes and Byron Bay Runners coaches access to Olympic level coaches, with both athletes and club coaches attending monthly training sessions and workshops with AIS (Australian Institute of Sport) psychologists, physiotherapists, sports dietitians and strength and conditioning coaches, as well as contact with current and former Olympians, to learn more about life as an elite athlete.

Byron Bay Runners are incredibly proud of Elliott, Bailey and Finn’s achievements – all very hardworking, modest young men who let their race results do the talking.

We hope to be able to resume squad track training sessions very soon, as Covid-19 restrictions are eased.

Our runners continue to train, with the support of online coaching (please see club website byronbayrunners.com for more information).

If any local businesses would like to speak to the club about sponsorship opportunities for Elliott, Finn and/or Bailey, please email byronbayrunners@gmail.com – we would love your support.