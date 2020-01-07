Tammy deletes Instagram amid bushfire backlash

Instagram sensation Tammy Hembrow is back on social media after briefly deleting her account amid backlash over her eyebrow-raising bushfire posts.

The fitness entrepreneur's account disappeared shortly after she posted then deleted a racy bikini selfie in a post about the deadly fires.

Hembrow, 25, vowed to donate all profits from her activewear business Saski Collection to bushfire relief but the well-intentioned gesture did not sit well with her followers.

Many criticised the revealing photo as well as a separate post promoting Fashion Nova in the midst of what experts have deemed to be a national "crisis", after at least 21 lives were lost.

Tammy Hembrow deletes Instagram amid backlash over eyebrow-raising bushfire posts. Picture: Instagram

Tammy Hembrow posted this selfie in an Instagram post promoting Fashion Nova amid the bushfire crisis. Picture: Instagram

"Are u serious u post an ad while your country burns. Instead of promoting awareness you promote yourself," one fan wrote in the comments section.

"Aren't you in Australia? Shouldn't you be worried about something other than yourself and how you look? Another person commented.

A third person added: "...Are you doing anything to help or just posing [for] pictures all the time I see lots of poor animals dying..."

Hembrow did not respond to Confidential's request for comment.

The mother-of-two is no stranger to controversy after she made headlines back in 2018 when she was pictured being carried out of Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday face down on a stretcher.

Hembrow was among VIP guests invited to the exclusive bash at trendy club Delilah in West Hollywood and blamed "drinking" and "exhaustion" after the embarrassing incident.

Months later video of her "passed out" at the Coachella music festival in Indio, California went viral.

Tammy rose to stardom in 2014 after posting impressive photos of her post-baby body on social media, just two months after giving birth.

Tammy Hembrow in an Instagram post. Picture: Insatgram

She boasts 10 million Instagram followers and went on to build a lucrative fitness empire and her fans include Khloe Kardashian, who previously selected the Queenslander as an ambassador for her Good American denim line.

Hembrow is said to be worth at least $3 million, with reported earnings for Saski reaching over $3.6 million in just 12 months.

She's best known for her hourglass figure, which she proudly parades on social media and she recently told Confidential that there's no truth to surgery rumours.

"I have always had people say that, they just don't know that you can achieve that with working out," she said.

"Obviously it is genetics and you can't change your features but you can build muscle and shape and tone and all of that. I get tired of being accused of that."