Tamara on target with sports grant

ON TARGET: Ballina MP Tamara Smith fired off a few arrows at the Byron Shire Archery Club at the Cavanbah Centr Byron Bay . She was there to celebrate the club being given $5,000 in Local Sport Grant funding to purchase bows, arrows and targets for the club. She is pictured taking aim under the watchful eye of instructor Damien Nardi. Christian Morrow

ARCHERY related puns flew thick and fast when Ballina MP Tamara Smith called in to the Byron Shire Archery Club to present a $5,000 sporting grant.

With a 6 month waiting list already for those wanting to get a taste of the sport, Club President Vincent Bleakley said the money would be used to buy more targets and equipment and to train more instructors.

Ms Smith said she was thrilled to have been able to facillitate the grant and fired off a few arrows at today's announcement.

"Its a growing club and a great sport and just a great club to get behind. There are 6 women members which is also important to me, so I will aim to keep a close eye on the club's trajectory."

The club is on target to becoming one of the most popular in the state.

"We are three and a half years old and expanding rapidly," Mr Bleakley said.

"With 57 members already we are now the biggest club in the region and daily we have calls from people wanting to try the sport."

"People are just intrigued by the sport itself, it is so different from your other team sports.

"You aren't reliant on others on a team but it is also a sport you can do as a family.Our youngest member is 8 years old and our oldest is 78 we all shoot together.

"It's a very inclusive sport with no limitations, we have wheelchair archers who come here to shoot with us.

"Archery is also a meditative sport you can take at your own pace- get in to you own headspace, chill out and fire off a few arrows."

The average cost of a professional bow can be up to around $3,500 but club instructor Damien Nardi said those trying the sport first the first time can use one of the club's bows and arrows.

"If you decide to pursue the sport we can then advise you on buying your own equipment," Mr Nardi said.

The club meets on Wednesday nights and Saturday mornings and it costs $160 to join the club which covers all insurance. The club also runs beginners courses.

For more got to: http://www.bsac.com.au/