Menu
Login
Six QFES crews are rushing to put out a blaze next to the Bruce Highway.
Six QFES crews are rushing to put out a blaze next to the Bruce Highway. Casino Yorklea RFS
News

Backyard blaze next to Bruce Hwy sparks concern

Ashley Carter
by
23rd Aug 2018 2:20 PM | Updated: 3:28 PM

UPDATE:

FIREFIGHTERS have left the scene of a vegetation fire near the Bruce Highway at Cooroy.

A QFES spokeswoman said four crews attended a home at Overlander Avenue where there was a small fire in a backyard.

She said the occupant managed to extinguish the blaze on his own.

EARLIER:

FIREFIGHTERS are rushing to put out a blaze next to the Bruce Highway at Black Mountain.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said six crews were rushing to the highway, west of Noosa, to reports of grass and tall trees on fire.

No delays are expected in the area.

black mountain bruce highway editors picks fire firefighters queensland fire and emergency services
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Martial arts self defence course

    Martial arts self defence course

    News MIND and body come together in practical self defence seminars in Bangalow and Byron Bay

    Big experience for Byron Beez Girls 16s

    Big experience for Byron Beez Girls 16s

    News BEEZ buzz in Sydney Comp

    Wildcats win seals top spot

    Wildcats win seals top spot

    News Byron Wildcats go top of table

    Local Partners