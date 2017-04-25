Community

Talk addressing death and dying

25th Apr 2017 7:04 AM
ABOVE: Spiritual care counsellor and Buddhist practitioner Judy Arpana.
ABOVE: Spiritual care counsellor and Buddhist practitioner Judy Arpana.

SPRITUAL care counsellor and Buddhist practitioner Judy Arpana is holding a seminar on May 7 offering a gentle and creative inquiry into facing death and dying. Open to the whole community, this seminar at Possum Creek looks at various aspects of death and dying, and as a result enriches the lives of participants.

Health practitioners will find this seminar useful not only for their own lives, but also in providing support and healing to clients with life limiting conditions.

Topics include: loss and grief; how to serve the needs of a dying person rather than 'fix' someone with a life threatening illness, forgiveness and unfinished business, the dying process and the psycho social aspects for both the person and their family

"We don't usually get an opportunity to examine more closely our attitudes, feelings and beliefs about death and dying and our associated emotions and reactions,” Judy said.

"This seminar allows us to face the fundamental truth that death is certain, but that the time of death is uncertain. This truth has been the inspiration of my work for the past 30 years. From the Buddhist perspective, life is a preparation for death.”

To reserve a place phone 6621 5058 or 0411 718 042.

