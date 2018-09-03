Tales of inspiring humans

STAYING HUMAN: Bluesfest favourite Michael Frante turns his hand to film and goes in search of inspirational people across the globe.

TWO larger-than-life characters with a special place in the hearts of Byron locals will feature in this year's Byron Bay Film Festival's opening and closing Gala screenings.

Michael Franti, who played Bluesfest for the 10th time in April, opens the festival with the international premiere of his film, Stay Human, and the life of the late shark conservationist Rob Stewart will be celebrated in another international premiere, Sharkwater Extinction, on the closing gala night.

Franti is a social activist as well as a musician, and in Stay Human he seeks out six "change-makers” in communities from the Philippines to South Africa.

They are people whose selfless and purposeful lives show what it means to be fully human and offering solutions in a seemingly hopeless world through artistic passion, creativity and service.

Bluefest boss Peter Noble says Franti brings a palpable joy to his concerts, and he brings the same transformative and uplifting energy to his documentary film. He will be conducting a Q&A session from Hawaii after the screening.

Rob Stewart also transformed the lives of many locals, including "Shark Girl” Madison Stewart and pro surfer and artist Karlee Mackie, who was a close friend for many years. "Rob was incredible, a beautiful man and a great humanitarian, with a deep understanding of animals and people,” Karlee said. "He was quiet but had such a strong presence.”

Sharkwater Extinction is a celebration of a life well lived, infused with the unhappy awareness that Stewart died during an inexplicable diving incident in 2017 and that the decimation of sharks continues, through the barbaric practice of "finning”, drift net fishing, and in some weird forms of "sport”.

The film is a follow-up to Stewart's Sharkwater, from 2006, and his parents, Sandy and Brian, are delighted to have Sharkwater Extinction premiere in Byron Bay.

"Australia was always a very special home for Rob. He was passionate about the beaches, the ocean and the spirit of the people,” they said. "Rob loved Byron Bay and would be honoured by this selection.”

Festival Director J'aimee Skippon-Volke said: "The closing gala provides a space to reflect on and celebrate the positive impact this remarkable man achieved in his short time here on Earth.”

For bookings go to: bbff.com.au/buy-tickets- byron-bay-film-festival/