Tales of hope, tales of place

LOCAL legend, beloved historian, former farmer and fire chief Frank Mills will be appearing at 4pm this Sunday at the Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club as one of the tellers in 'Stories in the Club: Tales of Place, Tales of Hope' series.

Frank, now 90 and living north of the shire, will be in conversation with Malcolm Price of Creative Mullumbimby and Social Habitat.

Stories in the Club began strongly on Sunday, August 13, with six diverse and passionate tellers, including local custodian and former screen actor Athol Compton; activist and actor Tony Barry; President of Toastmasters Louise Harrison; author Graeme Innes; traveller and solo performer Shona Anderson and storyteller Jenni Cargill-Strong.

Alongside Frank, there will be three former members of the Byron Circle of Tellers.

Writer, storyteller and Byron Youth Service Manager Teeya Blatt will

tell her Hymn to Persephone.

Susan Perrow, internationally published author and founder and Director of Periwinkle will tell a flood tale from 1974 and professional storyteller Jenni Cargill-Strong will tell a tale of the feminine.

Arrive at 3.30pm for a 4pm start.

After the stories, story-lovers can eat at the Old School Restaurant.

Stories in the Club is supported by the The Ngara Institute, Creative Mullumbimby, The Story Tree Company and Stories on Foot.

For more information, go to www.storytree.com. au/stories-in-the-club.