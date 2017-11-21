Menu
Login
News

Take That in Byron: They want you back for good

BACK IN THE DAY: British pop band Take That salute the audience, after performing live at the British music industry's Brit Awards 1996. It was reportedly the last public performance for the band.
BACK IN THE DAY: British pop band Take That salute the audience, after performing live at the British music industry's Brit Awards 1996. It was reportedly the last public performance for the band. FIONA HANSON
Javier Encalada
by

ENGLISH boy-band-turned-man-band Take That took a dive at Main Beach and enjoyed the sights and flavours of the Northern Rivers last weekend, while on a break in the middle of their current world tour.

Take That are an English pop group formed in Manchester, in 1990.

The current line up consists of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen.

The original line-up also featured Jason Orange and the infamous Robbie Williams, who left the band in 1995.

The group have had 28 top 40 singles and 17 top 5 singles in the United Kingdom, 12 of which have reached number one, as well as having seven number one albums.

Internationally, the band have had 56 number one singles and 37 number one albums.

They have received eight Brit Awards-winning awards for Best British Group and Best British Live Act.

In Byron Bay

 

DAY OFF: English band Take That visited Byron Bay over the weekend at the end of their Australian tour.
DAY OFF: English band Take That visited Byron Bay over the weekend at the end of their Australian tour. FACEBOOK

Due to perform today in Wellington and tomorrow in Auckland, the trio posted an image of themselves outside the Byron Bay Lighthouse on their Facebook page.

"Great day off in Byron Bay to end the Australia tour," they posted on Sunday.

"Can't wait to come back, your support means the world to us! TT x."

The band is touring their new album Wonderland and are still set to visit the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

Topics:  byron bay celebrity take that

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Still cold in November: Where's the warm weather?

Still cold in November: Where's the warm weather?

IT'S almost summer, but some of us are still wearing jumpers.

PHOTOS: Former school captain named Bangalow Showgirl

Maisie Morrow, winner of the Land Sydney Royal Easter Showgirl 2017, with winner of 2017 Bangalow Showgirl competition Neve Kelly, and last year's winner Isobel Boyle ,who officially opened this year's show.

Town celebrates farming achievements

VIDEO: Why Mullum Music Fest is so good for the town

MIRACLE: The music parade went ahead despite some wet weather.

Director Glenn Wright said the event will not grow any bigger

Mullum Music Fest parade going ahead despite weather

UMBRELLA ADVISED: The sky is still dark in Mullumbimby this morning

Festival organisers confirm weather hasn't rained out parade.

Local Partners