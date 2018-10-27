Menu
T-boned on the Pacific Highway

Rachel Vercoe
by
26th Oct 2018 9:45 AM

EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a two vehicle accident on the Pacific Highway.

Two vehicles were involved in a T-bone around 9.30am near Opal Boulevard on the Pacific Highway.

Ambulance media said five units were sent out to the crash where two people were trapped.

Upon assessment, no more ambulances were needed as the 50-year-old woman and 50-year-old man were uninjured.

Fire and Rescue are removing the side door for extraction and police are on scene.

The cars are currently on the median strip near the Opal Cove turn off, between the north and south bound lanes.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution.

Coffs Coast Advocate

