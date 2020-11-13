Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ballina man Jake Magri was arrested in June during massive police raids across three states.
Ballina man Jake Magri was arrested in June during massive police raids across three states.
News

Syndicate distributed ‘military grade’ weapons, court told

Aisling Brennan
13th Nov 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BALLINA man allegedly involved in a massive cross-border drug and guns syndicate has had his charges certified before the court.

Jake Anthony Magri, 28, was arrested in June and charged with multiple drug and firearm possession and supply charges in Ballina.

It is alleged Mr Magri was involved in a high-level drug syndicate that operated in New South Wales, south east Queensland and Victoria.

Police will allege military grade firearms were distributed throughout the syndicate's illegal network.

The matter has now been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions, and a case conference between the two legal parties has been set for early December.

Mr Magri did not apply for bail and bail was formally refused.

The matter will return to Lismore Local Court for further mention on January 27.

More Stories

ballina crime crime syndicate lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plans to close CBD street to create vibrant urban hub

        Premium Content Plans to close CBD street to create vibrant urban hub

        News A NEW plan has been released to “help breathe new life into the heart of the city”.

        MATT PRESTON’S PLEA: Help me save local foodies

        MATT PRESTON’S PLEA: Help me save local foodies

        Food & Entertainment Sing the praises of your local foodies and win prizes

        Court hears teen assault hearing may run out of time

        Premium Content Court hears teen assault hearing may run out of time

        Crime A NORTHERN Rivers police officer has been defending a charge of common assault...

        ‘It’s a struggle’: $130,000 to get essential medical care

        Premium Content ‘It’s a struggle’: $130,000 to get essential medical care

        News Mum says her son would not be on a plane without the public’s help