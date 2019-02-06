Menu
Login
A Mosman woman has been crushed by 210kg of glass inside her home. Picture: Channel 9
A Mosman woman has been crushed by 210kg of glass inside her home. Picture: Channel 9
News

Woman crushed by 210kg of glass

6th Feb 2019 8:53 AM

A Sydney woman has been rushed to hospital after she was crushed by more than 200kg of glass inside her home.

The 41-year-old Mosman woman was at her north shore home around 7pm last night when seven panes of glass, each weighing 30kg, fell on top of her.

Paramedics rushed to the home, treating the woman for serious and multiple injuries to her legs, hips and pelvic region.

Two crews from NSW Ambulance and a Fire and Rescue truck attended, helping to pull the panes of glass off the woman.

The 41-year-old woman was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital in a stable condition.

More Stories

Show More
crush glass panels injury nsw

Top Stories

    Grounds to celebrate

    Grounds to celebrate

    News MULLUMBIMBY'S main socccer field is set for a massive upgrade thanks to Federal Grant.

    • 6th Feb 2019 10:50 AM
    Hotspots homebuyers can’t get enough of

    Hotspots homebuyers can’t get enough of

    Property Property experts reveal surprising areas investors are snapping up

    Greens commit to road funding

    Greens commit to road funding

    News Smith and Higginson back roads funding

    Golfer wins in SA with strong Foundation

    Golfer wins in SA with strong Foundation

    News Sport Foundation backs a winner