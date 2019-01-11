Menu
Aussie teen sparks emergency at Auckland International Airport
‘Stupid’ teen deported over ‘bomb’ prank

11th Jan 2019 8:30 AM

A Sydney teen who typed "I have a bomb" while on board a plane in New Zealand has been deported and will have to pay $3000.

Meke Fifita, 19, sparked an emergency response on Wednesday night after typing the phrase into an in-flight message app, according to stuff.co.nz.

The plane was on the runway at Auckland International Airport and about to take off for Sydney at the time when Mr Fifita posted the message because he thought it was "funny".

The message forced the plane to return to the gate and he was later charged with providing false information relating to the safety of the aircraft.

His lawyer Jane Northwood acknowledged her client's actions were the "grossly stupid event of the century", but said he was remorseful and distressed about what he had done.

It's estimated the joke could cost NZ taxpayers, emergency services and the airport tens of thousands of dollars.

Judge Anna Johns enforced a reparation sum of $3000.

"Anyone with half a brain would understand that this is not a funny thing to do, given the times we live in," she said in court on Thursday.

airport prank teenager travel editors picks

