Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Sydney outbreak fears spread to new state

by Jack Paynter
23rd Apr 2021 9:27 AM

 

Six Victorians have been forced into 14 days isolation after being linked to a possible outbreak at a Sydney quarantine hotel.

Victorian health officials rushed to track down the six people after they were identified as close contacts in a NSW investigation into a possible COVID-19 transmission at a Sydney CBD hotel.

Three returned travellers from two families - who were staying in adjacent rooms on the 10th floor at the Mercure Hotel - have tested positive to the South African variant since entering quarantine.

The three positive cases had each tested negative on their day-two swabs in quarantine before later returning a positive test.

Contact tracers are now scambling to track down those who stayed at the hotel between April 7 and 12 and were potentially exposed to the B1351 variant.

 

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

The Department of Health said the six Victorians had all been contacted, were tested on Thursday and must quarantine for 14 days.

Health authorities have also contacted a person now in Victoria, who was recently in hotel quarantine in Perth, where two new cases of hotel transmission of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday.

"This person will also be tested and required to undertake 14 days of quarantine," the department said.

There are 19 active cases in Victoria, all in hotel quarantine.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Sydney outbreak fears spread to new state

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health nsw spread victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your news app experience about to get better

        Your news app experience about to get better

        News As you have hopefully seen by now, we are moving across to a new home under the umbrella of The Daily Telegraph. This will mean changes to our local app.

        Farmers fear water woes if Rous extracts from Plateau

        Premium Content Farmers fear water woes if Rous extracts from Plateau

        News Rous planning to extract 1.2GL of water from the Alstonville Plateau

        Netflix releases statement amid Byron Baes backlash

        Premium Content Netflix releases statement amid Byron Baes backlash

        News Netflix details its vision for Byron Baes reality show

        Exciting new digital future for Byron Shire News

        Exciting new digital future for Byron Shire News

        News Our new website platform will lead to faster load times