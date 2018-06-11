Terrifying moment car ploughs into home

A SYDNEY man has described the terrifying moment a car ploughed into his house overnight and burst into an inferno which ripped through his home.

Police allege a 21-year-old tried to flee the scene after the dramatic smash into the city's southwest, which caused the vehicle to burst into flames.

It crashed into the home on Carnavon Crescent, Georges Hall, where three people were sleeping inside, just after 12.30am.

This morning, one of those asleep inside the house, Chris, spoke on the Today show saying he and his family had been sound asleep when he heard a "loud bang".

NSW Fire and Rescue desperately attending and extinguishing the blaze. Picture: Dean Asher

Firefighters battle the blaze. Picture: Dean Asher

"First of all I thought somebody fired at my house," he told Today. "The second thought comes to my brain it could be a short circuit from the power, then I said no it's so loud it's impossible to be that.

"All of these are thoughts are travelling very fast in my brain. After a few, like a fraction of seconds, I hear like things start collapsing from the house and a large door from the built-in wardrobe fall halfway and landed on the bed. Me and my wife both were surrounded by glass."

He went on to describe how the car suddenly caught fire - which spread through the double-storey brick house.

"I hear from my neighbour calling me to get out because fire is started," he said. "We are inside we get shocked, we don't know what to do, I get confused.

"I hear my neighbour saying, 'get out from the house' we help my wife and son, help my wife, outside I saw the car in the house and start catching fire."

Police have been told one of the home's occupants dragged the driver from the vehicle before it caught fire.

"The man then returned to the home and assisted his parents to safety," NSW Police said in a statement.

"The fire spread to the house and both have been extensively damaged."

NSW Fire & Rescue says firefighters had to cut through a garage door to gain access as the fire spread. Luckily, nobody in the house was injured.

Police allege the driver, a 21-year-old man, attempted to flee the scene but was held by neighbours until police arrived.

"Officers attached to Bankstown Police Area Command arrested the man at the scene, before taking him to Bankstown Hospital for mandatory testing," the force said in a statement.

He has been taken to Bankstown police station where he was charged with negligent driving, driving recklessly, taking and driving without consent of owner, and not having a license.

The man was granted conditional bail to appear before Bankstown Local Court on Wednesday July 4.