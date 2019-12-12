SCG set to bid to join pink ball revolution

The Sydney Cricket Ground is keen to join the pink ball revolution.

The Sydney Cricket Ground is keen to join the pink ball revolution.

SCG Trust chairman Tony Shepherd says the Sydney Cricket Ground will bid to bring a day-night Test to the Harbour City.

The SCG has hosted day Test matches for over 137 years, but the Trust looks set to lobby cricket authorities to bring a pink ball game to the ground in a historic move.

"It would be something we would be very interested in," Shepherd told The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

Back in 2016 The Trust unsuccessfully tried to host the second Test of the summer, but those plans have been shelved to limit the impact on the SCG until redevelopment of the football stadium is completed in 2022.

The day-night revolution is sweeping the cricket landscape and has proven an overwhelming success with fans at the grounds and in the television ratings.

Sydney and Melbourne's Tests fall in the holiday period, so were initially not considered candidates for day-night Tests.

Australia staged the inaugural pink ball Test in Adelaide in 2015 and the Perth clash with New Zealand will be the seventh day-night game the country has hosted.

Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth are the only three Australian venues to host day-night Test matches to date.

Perth's viability as a day-night venue going forward will be tested this week, but WACA chief executive Christina Matthews believes the timeslot is ideal despite the later finish of 11pm in Sydney and Melbourne.

"[A] day-night Test in Perth is a great thing to be doing. Our weather is a testament to playing into the evening," Matthews said.

"Over time, as we've seen with one-day cricket and footy, night sport is what people eventually want to go to. I think that will continue with Test cricket.

"It will be interesting to see what they do against England in terms of more than just Adelaide. As time goes by we will see more and more of them."

David Warner, Nathan Lyon and Joe Burns pose with the pink ball ahead of the Perth day-night Test.

Cricket Australia has capped day-night Tests at a maximum of two per season, but Channel 7, has said it would be open to the possibility of a third.

"We would be open to that. Cricket Australia are working through things. Another day-night Test - it's important to make great sport available to when people are available to watch it," Seven's head of sport Lewis Martin said last week.

"Cricket Australia have to work with all the international bodies, of course, and we respect that but they are certainly recognising the appetite audiences have for live sport into prime time."