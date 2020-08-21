VIDEO: Couple fined $9000 for border breach

A Sydney couple in a truck have been fined more than $9000 after allegedly sneaking across the Queensland border before being intercepted by police.

An officer from the Road Policing Task Force intercepted the heavy vehicle on the Bruce Highway at Murrumba Downs around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

A Sydney truck driver and his passenger have been fined for allegedly sneaking across the Queensland border. Picture: Queensland Police Service

The 27-year-old male truck driver crossed the Queensland border at Coolangatta using a freight category border declaration pass, however, police allege a 21-year-old woman was also travelling in the vehicle without a declaration pass.

The 21-year-old Saint Clair woman and the Jordan Springs man were each issued with a $4,003 Penalty Infringement Notice (PIN) for failing to comply with Queensland's COVID-19 Border Direction.

A string of heavy vehicle traffic infringements totalling $1,305 were also issued to the driver including for the vehicle being over length and for failing to record information in a work diary.

Queensland's border restrictions mean anyone who has been in a COVID-19 hotspot within the last 14 days cannot enter the state unless they have a valid border declaration pass.

A separate declaration pass is required for everyone entering Queensland and all people travelling together must be eligible to enter the state.

Access a Queensland Border Declaration Pass here: https://www.qld.gov.au/border-pass.

