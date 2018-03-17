ASEAN Summit: Chaos expected as CBD in lockdown

Heightened security measures around the Pitt St area during the 2018 ASEAN Summit being held in Sydney. Police block traffic for ASAEAN Officials coming out of The Westin Hotel. Friday 16 March (Daily Telegraph / Photo by Chris Pavlich)

HUNDREDS of NSW police officers will line the streets in Sydney's CBD today and tomorrow as Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull hosts leaders from the 10-country Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) for the first time ever.

NSW Police Minister Troy Grant has granted extra powers to officers, allowing them to block access to large parts of the city, conduct person and vehicle searches and remove obstructions on the roads. Drone flights will also be banned from the area.

The extreme security measures already came into effect as leaders from the 10-strong association arrived in Sydney yesterday, with motorcades jamming traffic from Sydney International Airport right through to the city.

The regional intergovernmental organisation consists of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Founded in 1967, the special summit aims to promote regional stability and economic growth among its members.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (left) has made it clear he will not tolerate protesters during the ASEAN Summit. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

Australia is hosting for the first time and key points of discussion will be trade, counter-terrorism and the global rise of nationalism.

Protester's already made their presence known yesterday with more than 300 Cambodian-Australians gathering in Sydney on Friday to protest Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen's poor human rights record as he prepare to meet with Mr Turnbull and other leaders.

The Cambodian leader made his position on the protests known, threatening he would take matters into his own hands if they caused him any issues while he was at the summit.

"If you have the right to burn me, we have our right to beat you up," he told to reporters in response to threats of protesters burning effigies of him.

It is expected further protests will cause more problems for the summit over the next two days with more marches planned over human rights abuse in the participating regions.

One leader who is notably absent is controversial Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

WHAT ROADS WILL BE CLOSED?

Saturday, March 17

2pm to 3.30pm:

• Darling Drive from Iron Wharf Road to the ICC car park exit

• Western Distributor Market Street on-ramp and exit lane to Harris Street (Vehicles will be detoured via the Glebe, Pyrmont Bridge Road off-ramp to access Harris Street)

4.30pm to 9.30pm:

• Hickson Road from Hickson Road Reserve to George Street (Managed access will be available for properties within the closure footprint from Essex Street in the Sydney CBD, Pottinger Street, Dawes Point and Murray street, Pyrmont)

• Circular Quay West

• There will be special event clearways from 2pm to 11.30pm on section of Hickson Rd and Circular Quay West, The Rocks

Sunday, March 18

7.30am to 9am:

• Darling Drive from Iron Wharf Road to the ICC car park exit

• Western Distributor Market Street on-ramp and exit lane to Harris Street (Vehicles will be detoured via the Glebe, Pyrmont Bridge Road off-ramp to access Harris Street)

SPECIAL EVENT CLEARWAYS

Until 11.30pm Tuesday, March 20:

• Sections of Macquarie, Harrington, Cumberland, Elizabeth and Pitt Streets.

Until 6.30pm Sunday, March 18:

• Darling Drive and Iron Wharf Rd, Pyrmont