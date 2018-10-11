Salon’s text banning kids and babies

THE owner of a popular Sydney beauty salon has raised eyebrows by banning mothers from bringing their children and babies along to appointments.

Sydney entrepreneur Kristin Fisher implemented the policy at her eponymous salons in Double Bay and Rosebery this week following several incidents involving children left unattended while their mothers were undergoing eyebrow treatments.

Ms Fisher charges between $75 and $95 for an eyebrow wax, shape and tint and about $1000 for eyebrow tattooing. She tends to the eyebrows of celebrities such as Jesinta Franklin, Today host Sylvia Jeffreys and model Jessica Gomes.

The text Kristin Fisher sent to her clients.

Ms Fisher, who has two young children of her own, sent a text message to her clients about the change this week and posted about it on her Instagram page.

"This is a very hard post for me because I hate upsetting people and I feel this may do just that, but we have no other option," she wrote. "We are imposing a new rule that clients must not bring children or babies to their appointments.

"Recently we have had times where there have been ten children in the salon at one time, all unattended, while their mothers get treatments done," she wrote on Instagram.

"We have had kids run onto the street, we've had clients leave midway through their appointments as they're too annoyed about the noise being made by children and we've had mums call and complain saying their brows are crooked after they've been nursing a squirming baby the whole appointment," she wrote.

"It simply isn't fair to the other clients who have come solo, who for them this is their monthly treat/splurge and want some peace and quiet while they have their brows or lashes done, nor is it fair to my staff who are constantly chasing after kids and nursing babies."

She acknowledged how tough it was for parents to make childcare arrangements or find someone to look after their children during beauty appointments.

"I of all people know how hard it is to get away for an appointment as I have two young children myself, without any grandparents here in Sydney to help out and mind them when I need to pop out," Ms Fisher wrote.

"That being said, I make sure all of my 'me time' appointments are just that - for me. I know how hard it is to book a babysitter for such a short time, but given these appointments are monthly (at the earliest) I do hope our beloved mummy clients can find alternative childcare prior to their appointments in the salon.

"Thank you for your ongoing support and loyalty and we are looking forward to seeing you all in the salon (relaxed!) and child free."

Hundreds of Ms Fisher's followers offered their support on Instagram, with most agreeing with her new policy.

"I'm shocked that people would take their kids or babies to a beauty appointment. I wouldn't even consider it. I'm a Mum of two little ones, so not judging. But it wouldn't be relaxing at all - for anyone. Sounds like a totally fair decision," one woman wrote.

"I'm a mum of twins and sorry to all the other mums but the last thing I want is to hear your cherubs running around when I'm trying to have a sneaky snooze while having my brows tamed!" another commented.

Other women said it wasn't difficult to find a childcare solution weeks in advance.

"Thing is, regardless as to whether it's 'me time' or not, you, your staff and your business isn't a child care facility. The public liability should something happen onsite to a child is also an issue.

"If you have to book 4 weeks in advance for your brows you can book 4 weeks in advance for a sitter and knock a number of things off your list to justify it, simple," she wrote.

"I have taken my son to my hairdresser twice, once when he was 8 and once when he was 10," another woman wrote. "He was with me the whole time, we played UNO, watched YouTube with headphones on etc. never left my sight. Didn't make a peep. And I felt guilty at THAT! Can't imagine people leaving children for your staff to supervise."

One commenter offered the suggestion of a "family friendly" day, where the salon was only open for mothers and their children.

"One day a week where mums can bring their babies and other clients know? There are many mums who can't leave their babies, have no help or options but still want to have killer brows!" she suggested.

Her child-free customers said they were especially grateful for the new policy.

"I'm not a Mum and frankly if I was I couldn't think of anything worse than having them attend a brow appointment or any other self care appointment for that matter with me," one woman wrote.