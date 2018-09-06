Menu
Aged care worker assaults resident
Crime

Aged care worker charged over shocking assault

6th Sep 2018 9:08 AM

AN EMPLOYEE has been charged over "disgraceful" assaults on a resident at an aged care facility in Sydney.

Police allege a 35-year-old male employee at an aged care facility on Sydney Rd, Seaforth, entered the room of a patient on a number of occasions between Sunday, August 26 and Wednesday, August 29.

 

A man has been charged with two counts of common assault.
The man was arrested in Wheeler Heights at about 2pm yesterday and taken to Manly Police Station.

He was charged with two counts of common assault (DV) and use of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

 

The man was arrested in Wheeler Heights at about 2pm yesterday.
Elder abuse can take various forms such as physical, psychological, emotional or financial abuse, Superintendent David Darcy from Northern Beaches Police Area Command said.

"These vulnerable people need the community's help to be their voice.

"To see an elderly man treated in this way is disgraceful," Superintendent Darcy said.

The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Manly Local Court on September 11.

