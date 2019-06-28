Frisky mare raring to go at Caulfield

FRISKY sprinter Eurack would be a fiend on horse Tinder.

The inquisitive mare, who returns to the races on Saturday at Caulfield, has taken a liking for colts, much to the frustration of Cranbourne trainer Nathan McPherson.

After nursing the five-year-old mare back to full fitness, following a respiratory issue, McPherson has also had to deal with the stable star's "cycle".

"I've probably just got to keep spacing her runs. I've marked down when her cycle is so we can plan around that," he said.

"It affects them all differently - she's a horse that we've never had to worry about it (before) but it's the third time (this preparation) she's been in season.

"She goes off her food, her mind's just not on the job, but it's probably done her a world of good waiting a week."

McPherson shelved plans to race last Saturday at Flemington after the lightly raced mare got all worked up after sighting a potential suitor.

"She's quite an inquisitive horse and there is a lot of colts on the property so it's hard when she can see other horses," McPherson said.

The setback, however, has worked in her favour with a nice opportunity to jump in grade and potentially bank a cheque in the Whisky Wine and Fire Handicap (1200m).

"It's very rare I'd run a horse out of her class, but it's not really a benchmark 90," McPherson said.

"We're going to find out where she sits, but I think she's moving on to bigger and better races.

"The more we space her runs the closer we're going to get to the Spring Carnival and see what's around."

Eurack burst on to the scene in 2017, winning her first four races with something in hand.

She went off the boil the following season and then battled an infection, but McPherson remains upbeat, having timed her cycle, Eurack is back to her best.

Experienced jockey Noel Callow will take the ride on Saturday, with Miss Norway and Godolphin mares Fragonard and Jorda among the dangers.

"He's (Callow) one of the best and for years Noel has ridden a few horses for me," McPherson said.

"A couple of times the horses were going really good and other times not going really good, but he's on one that's going good tomorrow so I'll leave the rest to him."