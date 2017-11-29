Swings and roundabouts on Bruns paid parking vote

Protesters say no to paid parking in Brunswick Heads, outside Byron Shire Council chambers.

LAST week's Byron Shire Council meeting was a win/lose affair for opponents of paid parking in Brunswick Heads.

A large contingent of red-clad protesters from the No Paid Parking for Brunswick Heads team crowded into the chamber for the decision.

Convenor of the No Paid Parking team, Kim Rosen, said: "We are pleased with the unanimous vote last Thursday to stop paid parking.

"But we were very disappointed that clever wording in the narrowly passed resolution means that this is only a temporary reprieve.

"We wanted the new timed parking arrangements to be trialled for a full year of busy and quiet periods but council voted 5-4 to spend about $100K investigating and collecting data on visitors during the busiest six months of the year during the summer, Commonwealth Games and Easter.

"The pro paid-parking councillors will probably try to use these skewed results to justify forcing paid parking on us again mid-2018.

"We will continue to fight to protect our livelihoods and our simple pleasures lifestyle until the message that 'no means no' is understood. There's too much at stake for our village.”

Byron Shire Mayor Simon Richardson has called for a respectful, informed and open debate in the wake of the paid parking decision.

"We know overwhelmingly communities across our shire want to find ways where day-trippers and tourists can actually start paying for some of the upkeep of the infrastructure they use so we have to rely less on locals.”

When asked what exactly any money garnered through paid parking would be spent on, Mr Richardson listed everything from better footpaths, for mobility reasons, to more trees to soften and shade Tweed St, increased and better playgrounds, better roads and fixing toilets.

Cr Richardson said two community engagement surveys commissioned by the council said between 40 and 65per cent of Brunswick Heads locals support paid parking to some degree.

"So it's not a simple case of council trying to do something that the entire Brunswick community is opposed to,” Cr Richardson said.