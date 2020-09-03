Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been flown to hospital after an accident in a swimming pool.
A man has been flown to hospital after an accident in a swimming pool. Contributed
News

Swimming pool accident sees man flown to hospital

Rebecca Lollback
by
3rd Sep 2020 6:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN in his 40s was rushed from Byron Bay to Brisbane after he dove into a swimming pool.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Byron Bay yesterday after a man reportedly suffered a spinal injury in the accident.

"The patient was was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and the helicopter critical care medical team prior to the flight to Brisbane," a rescue helicopter spokesman said.

The man was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane and was reported to be in a stable condition.

More Stories

byron bay swimming pool westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hospital staff 'treated as punching bags’, claims union

        Premium Content Hospital staff 'treated as punching bags’, claims union

        News THE Health Services Union has raised concerns over security arrangements at Lismore Base Hospital.

        Alstonville resident has one wheely good way to raise funds

        Premium Content Alstonville resident has one wheely good way to raise funds

        News Stephanie Schultz is cycling on her unicycle to raise much needed charity funds

        Show some heart, and get the Northern Rivers moving again

        Premium Content Show some heart, and get the Northern Rivers moving again

        News The Heart Foundation has launched a new challenge for 2020 aiming to get local...

        ’I want it to have shock value’: Artist’s strong message

        Premium Content ’I want it to have shock value’: Artist’s strong message

        News THE artist said she hopes her work, reflecting her Indigenous past and makes the...