Swimming pool accident sees man flown to hospital
A MAN in his 40s was rushed from Byron Bay to Brisbane after he dove into a swimming pool.
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Byron Bay yesterday after a man reportedly suffered a spinal injury in the accident.
"The patient was was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and the helicopter critical care medical team prior to the flight to Brisbane," a rescue helicopter spokesman said.
The man was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane and was reported to be in a stable condition.