Runoff flushes into the ocean causing pollution at Ballina.
News

Swimmers and surfers be aware of pollution risks

Rebecca Fist
14th Feb 2020 12:30 PM
THE clean 8-10ft surf conditions may be too tempting to resist for North Coast surfers, but be aware of the health risks.

Water quality readings on the weekly NSW Beachwatch app haven't been updated since February 4, but you don't have to look too far to see signs of polluted waters.

It is recommended swimming is avoided after rainfall for up to one day at ocean beaches and up to three days in estuarine areas or for as long as stormwater is present.

"Due to the extreme wet weather conditions, stormwater pollution may be impacting many ocean and river beaches," a NSW Office of Environment spokeswoman said.

"Look for signs of pollution such as discoloured water and floating debris, and always check with lifeguards for latest beach conditions."

The SharkSmart app advised tagged bull sharks have also been detected off the coast of Ballina in recent days.

The surf is due to drop to 3ft by Saturday.

Lismore Northern Star

