‘Swerving’ French national charged with drink-driving

A man will face court after allegedly being caught drink-driving at more than double the legal limit in Byron Bay. Picture: iStock

A MAN on an international French driver's licence has been charged with drink-driving in Byron Bay.

Police in the town about 10.35pm on Wednesday, August 26, allegedly saw the 25-year-old man driving a while Toyota HiAce bearing Queensland registration plates in a generally southerly direction along Middleton St.

Police followed the vehicle for a short time.

In the vicinity of the Lawson St roundabout, the man was allegedly swerving for short distances.

"Police stopped the vehicle for the purpose of a roadside breath test," Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Bobbie Cullen said.

"The male produced an International French driver's licence to Police.

"He was subjected to a roadside breath test which returned a positive result.

"The accused was arrested and conveyed to Byron Bay Police Station for the purpose of a breath analysis."

That breath analysis allegedly returned a reading of 0.102.

Insp Cullen said the man told police he consumed four Corona beers between 6pm and 9.15pm.

He was issued with a court attendance notice for mid-range drink-driving and his licence was suspended.

Insp Cullen said the man, who was "moderately affected by alcohol at the time of driving", is due to face court on September 14.