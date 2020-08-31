Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man will face court after allegedly being caught drink-driving at more than double the legal limit in Byron Bay. Picture: iStock
A man will face court after allegedly being caught drink-driving at more than double the legal limit in Byron Bay. Picture: iStock
Crime

‘Swerving’ French national charged with drink-driving

Liana Turner
31st Aug 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN on an international French driver's licence has been charged with drink-driving in Byron Bay.

Police in the town about 10.35pm on Wednesday, August 26, allegedly saw the 25-year-old man driving a while Toyota HiAce bearing Queensland registration plates in a generally southerly direction along Middleton St.

Police followed the vehicle for a short time.

In the vicinity of the Lawson St roundabout, the man was allegedly swerving for short distances.

"Police stopped the vehicle for the purpose of a roadside breath test," Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Bobbie Cullen said.

"The male produced an International French driver's licence to Police.

"He was subjected to a roadside breath test which returned a positive result.

"The accused was arrested and conveyed to Byron Bay Police Station for the purpose of a breath analysis."

That breath analysis allegedly returned a reading of 0.102.

Insp Cullen said the man told police he consumed four Corona beers between 6pm and 9.15pm.

He was issued with a court attendance notice for mid-range drink-driving and his licence was suspended.

Insp Cullen said the man, who was "moderately affected by alcohol at the time of driving", is due to face court on September 14.

byron bay crime byron bay local court drink-driving northern rivers crime tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mullum man charged with smashing car window

        Premium Content Mullum man charged with smashing car window

        Crime A WOMAN and her two young children were inside the vehicle at the time of the alleged incident.

        $80m fund: Young urged to seek mental health help

        Premium Content $80m fund: Young urged to seek mental health help

        News “No young person needs to feel like they have nowhere to turn."

        Progress on $200,000 upgrade to sports clubs’ amenities

        Premium Content Progress on $200,000 upgrade to sports clubs’ amenities

        Sport NEW plans for the works were made available the morning of the council’s...

        New Mexican takeaway going ‘insanely’ well

        Premium Content New Mexican takeaway going ‘insanely’ well

        News "We have an amazing chef, there's no way we could pull this off"