9 year old Henley Smith showing her style on a nice wave for Byron Bay Boardriders.
Surfing

Swell slated to build for club’s second round of year

Neil Cameron President, Byron Bay Boardriders
11th Mar 2020 5:00 PM
LOOKS like we are in for some long overdue swell with a possible low up north about to start having some influence on our weather pattern, so fingers crossed.

Due to the upcoming Kirra Teams Challenge and The Corona Pro, plus school holidays, we have decided to run our Round 2 this coming Sunday.

So tell your friends and don’t forget to register.

Our normal club contest dates are set down for the first Sunday of each month, but due to other factors, are subject to change so always check on our website and Instagram.

There’s plenty of surf comps on at present with the Sydney Surf Pro on this week at Manly Beach with a few WSL surfers using it as a warm up, but unfortunately both our Olympic Games team surfers, Julian Wilson and Owen Wright, bombed out in their first round.

The first WSL event is The Corona Pro at Snapper and kicks off on March 26 and was previously The Quiky Pro, and hopefully they get some swell.

