Swell serves well
LAST weekend was Round 1 for 2019 for Byron Boardriders with the contest held at Broken Head.
Initially the weather looked like being fairly ugly with onshore winds and persistent rain, but as luck would have it the wind dropped right off, the sun came out and the waves were consistent 3-4 feet.
There was a huge turn out of members, old and new, and it was very pleasing to see plenty of young enthusiastic kids, girls and boys, just having fun and enjoying the beach, in between heats.
Thank you to all who pitched in and helped out to get things up and running, and a big thanks to Michael Harris, Pete Cameron, Jane Wrencher and Kirsty Zoric who never stopped all day.
We were also privileged to welcome some very special guests from Taiwan.
Thank you to Linton Fafie, from Next Level Surf Coaching, who has just returned from a coaching stint in Taiwan.
The Taiwanese surfers performed well on the day in some very tricky and somewhat difficult conditions.
Hopefully we see them back at our next club round.
Also coming up is the Kirra Teams Challenge on March 29- 31.
The contest will be held between Kirra and Duranbah (Snapper excluded ).
Rated as the Worlds biggest inter-club surfing teams event with 36 of the best clubs from all around Australia competing.
Each team will consist of 2 juniors (Under 21) and 6 Open surfers of any age.
Normally held at Duranbah Beach, this Teams Event is not sanctioned by the WSL so that counts Soli Bailey out of our team.
But we are all looking forward to seeing Soli in action at the Quiky Pro at Snapper Rocks from the 3rd of April.
Round One Results.
- U8s 1st Noah Donohue, 2nd Joel Miller
- U10s 1st Taj Anandia Burmester 2nd Henley Smith
- U12s 1st Mac Brindley 2nd East Soria
- U14s Marki Cameron 2nd Archie Allen
- Girls 16s 1st Manon Pouget 2nd Ebony Conrick
- U18s 1st Jasper Alford 2nd Sam Thomas
- Open Womens 1st Corey Hardy 2nd Yun- Jung Chung ( Taiwan )
- Open Mens 1st Tezu Harrison 2nd Jed Fasso
- Over 30s 1st Ben Simpson 2nd Linton Fafie
- Over 40s 1st Sean Cochran 2nd Charley Wrencher
- Over 50s 1st Freddo 2nd Phil Pountney