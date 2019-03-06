Swell serves well

BOARDRIDERS: Linton Fafie from Next Level Surf Coaching brought along Taiwan surfers to compete in the Byron Bay Boardriders.

LAST weekend was Round 1 for 2019 for Byron Boardriders with the contest held at Broken Head.

Initially the weather looked like being fairly ugly with onshore winds and persistent rain, but as luck would have it the wind dropped right off, the sun came out and the waves were consistent 3-4 feet.

There was a huge turn out of members, old and new, and it was very pleasing to see plenty of young enthusiastic kids, girls and boys, just having fun and enjoying the beach, in between heats.

Thank you to all who pitched in and helped out to get things up and running, and a big thanks to Michael Harris, Pete Cameron, Jane Wrencher and Kirsty Zoric who never stopped all day.

We were also privileged to welcome some very special guests from Taiwan.

Thank you to Linton Fafie, from Next Level Surf Coaching, who has just returned from a coaching stint in Taiwan.

The Taiwanese surfers performed well on the day in some very tricky and somewhat difficult conditions.

Hopefully we see them back at our next club round.

Also coming up is the Kirra Teams Challenge on March 29- 31.

The contest will be held between Kirra and Duranbah (Snapper excluded ).

Rated as the Worlds biggest inter-club surfing teams event with 36 of the best clubs from all around Australia competing.

Each team will consist of 2 juniors (Under 21) and 6 Open surfers of any age.

Normally held at Duranbah Beach, this Teams Event is not sanctioned by the WSL so that counts Soli Bailey out of our team.

But we are all looking forward to seeing Soli in action at the Quiky Pro at Snapper Rocks from the 3rd of April.

Round One Results.