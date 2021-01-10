‘Sweetest spy film ever shot’ to get local screening

A still from the Chilean film The Mole Agent, one of the flicks selected for the upcoming Bangalow Film Festival 2020.

Foreign language films will offer a window to other realities and culture at the inaugural Bangalow Film Festival 2021.

Here are five of the films available in this year's selection, including one that has been deemed 'the sweetest spy film ever shot':

1. The Mole Agent: Chile and Spain, 89 min, in Spanish with English subtitles.

Director: Maite Alberdi.

Chilean press "An exquisite tale of humanity's desire for companionship, care and empathy, and the sweetest spy film ever shot!"

In this irreverent documentary, 83-year-old Sergio Chamy is recruited as a mole agent by private eye Rómulo Aitken to investigate suspected abuse and theft in a Chilean nursing home. Intrigued by this opportunity to distract himself after losing his wife, Sergio embarks on an unlikely adventure armed with camera-embedded spy gizmos and clumsy code words.

In a beguiling twist, Sergio begins to forge deepening connections with the residents and finds himself crowned king of the nursing home.

The production team didn't tell the nursing home director until the end that Sergio Chamy was an undercover detective.

Official submission of Chile for the Best International Feature Film category of the 93rd Academy Awards in 2021.

• At the Bangalow A&I Hall, Friday January 22, 6.30pm.

2. Papicha: France, 2018. 108 min, In French and Arabic with English subtitles.

Director: Mounia Meddour

Winner Best First Film & Most Promising Actress (Lyna Khoudri), César Awards 2020.

Algiers, 1997. The country is in the hands of terrorist groups, seeking to establish an Islamic and archaic state. Women are particularly affected and oppressed.

While unveiled women are haunted, Nedjma, a young student passionate about fashion, is determined to federate the girls of her campus to organise a fashion show braving all the forbidden.

• At the Bangalow A&I Hall, Thursday January 21, 8pm.

3. The Adventures of Prince Achmed: Germany, 1926. 65 min.

Director: Lotte Reiniger. Silent with English intertitles.

A handsome prince rides a flying horse to faraway lands and embarks on magical adventures, which include befriending a witch, meeting Aladdin, battling demons and falling in love with a princess.

The Adventures of Prince Achmed is the world's oldest surviving animated feature film and, in this wonderful event, this landmark silent film will be screened with an original score composed and played live by American-Australian jazz composer Phillip Johnston.

• At the Bangalow A&I Hall, Wednesday January 20, 3pm.

4. Lemebel: Chile, 2019, 96-min documentary. In Spanish with English subtitles. Rated M.

Winner: Best Documentary, Rio de Janeiro International Film Festival 2019.

Writer, visual artist and pioneer of the Queer movement in Latin America, Pedro Lemebel shook up conservative Chilean society during Pinochet's dictatorship in the 1980s.

In an intimate and political journey, through his risky performances dealing with homosexuality and Human Rights, Lemebel portrays a culmination of yearning immortality.

• At the Bangalow A&I Hall, Saturday January 23, 3pm.

5. Italian shorts: Italy, 84 min. Rated M. In Italian with English subtitles.

An exclusive hand-picked selection of the latest short films released by the Italian Short Film Centre (Centro Nazionale del Cortometraggio).

Trailer for Manica a Vento (Windsock), one of the films picked for this selection.

• At the Bangalow A&I Hall, Friday January 22, 2.45pm.

For details visit the Bangalow Film Festival's website.