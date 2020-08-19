Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SNACK SORTED: Bundaberg Brewed Drinks is teaming up with a well-known brand to deliver an exciting new flavour combo.
SNACK SORTED: Bundaberg Brewed Drinks is teaming up with a well-known brand to deliver an exciting new flavour combo.
News

Sweet combo: Bundy business releasing new snack

Rhylea Millar
19th Aug 2020 12:17 PM | Updated: 12:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BUNDABERG business has teamed up with a well-known brand to deliver the ultimate snack.

Ginger beer and chocolate lovers will have plenty of reason to rejoice with Bundaberg Brewed Drinks and Whittaker's teaming up to combine the two favourites.

 

CHOC-A-BLOCK: Bundaberg is known as the home for some of the best flavours and it's about to only get better with a new product on the way.
CHOC-A-BLOCK: Bundaberg is known as the home for some of the best flavours and it's about to only get better with a new product on the way.

 

The two popular brands will release a Ginger Caramel chocolate in the traditional 250g sized block.

Whittaker's Brewed Ginger Caramel Chocolate will be available in Coles supermarkets across the country from August 31 and New Zealand from August 24.

bundaberg bundaberg ginger beer lifestyle queensland whittakers chocolate
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Izzy ’overwhelmed by kindness’ at Bachelor mansion

        Premium Content Izzy ’overwhelmed by kindness’ at Bachelor mansion

        News THE stunning 29-year-old thought “what’s the worst that could happen?” when applying for the casting.

        Police 'concerned' about missing Lismore man

        Police 'concerned' about missing Lismore man

        News Lismore resident was last seen on Thursday, August 13

        From little things, big things will grow at Bluesfest 2021

        Premium Content From little things, big things will grow at Bluesfest 2021

        News ORGANISERS have included another 10 Australian names to the list of music starts...

        MYSTERY: Secret filming project under way in Ballina Shire

        Premium Content MYSTERY: Secret filming project under way in Ballina Shire

        News Rumours were abuzz with news a road would be closed for 24 hours