Swans women’s squad to soar with new coach and players
The Lismore Swans women's squad is looking to recruit new players for the 2021 season under the aegis of an experienced coach they have headhunted from western NSW.
Rebuilding the women's team is part of the club re-energising, which includes the senior men's team recently appointing coach Ashley Prichard and assistant Glenn Burns.
On Tuesday, January 12, Swans club president and former premiership captain Laura Cahill said they were delighted to announce they have signed former East Wagga Kooringal FNC coach, Ken McPherson.
Mr McPherson, 53, has a strong track record which includes playing 310 games including a decade as a fullback or halfback and another 10 years as a centre half-forward or on-baller.
"I was really proud to coach Urana Football Club who had not won a game for years and we then went from wooden spoon to the preliminary finals," he said.
"This is a very exciting move for me and I'll be up in the next few weeks."
Mr McPherson said his coaching philosophy revolves around fitness, skills development and game plans.
"I know we have very experienced players there as well as hoping to encourage women from other sports onto the team," he said.
"And it's about building confidence levels as well, particularly with players who may be coming across form other footy codes or sport."
Meanwhile, veteran Swans women Shania Pittman, Georgina Morris and Pearl Perkins said they hope women playing other sports would consider coming along and having a go at Aussie rules.
"It's heaps of fun in a very friendly and encouraging environment," Morris said.
"There's real camaraderie with our team and we'd love to hear from any girls who are interested.
Contact the club via social media or at Lismore Swans.