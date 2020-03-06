Perfect response after Meghan booed

The royals carried an umbrella as they walked hand-in-hand. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images Source:Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped out in London for their first - and one of their final - royal engagements since news they were stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

In spectacular scenes, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were glowing as they attended the Endeavour Fund Awards at London's Mansion House Friday evening, local time.

Meghan, 38, looked ethereal in a striking $A2649 blue dress by Victoria Beckham, while Harry was smiling for cameras and the crowd of about 200 people as the pair walked hand-in-hand carrying an umbrella.

The duo are at the event to celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen.

Woman shouts ‘we love you’ after man boos Meghan and Harry as they arrive at #EndeavourFundAwards tonight pic.twitter.com/oJzcATex5s — Natalie Wolfe (@natwolfe94) March 5, 2020

While there was resounding applause and cheers for Meghan and Harry, there was one noticeable "boo" from a man as the pair arrived, to which a diehard fan followed with, "We love you!".

The Sussexes first attended a pre-ceremony reception where they met the nominees, endeavour participants and key supporters of the fund.

Then they went to the awards ceremony, where they each presented an award.

Meghan acknowledged her and Harry had watched videos of the nominees for the Celebrating Excellence Award "all the way from Canada".

🎥 The Duchess of Sussex just presented of the #EndeavourFund award to Lee Spencer. pic.twitter.com/XJ9w9jabgi — ♔ Sussex Nation ♔ (@SussexNation) March 5, 2020

Harry then gave a speech, where he made reference to "always" serving the Queen.

"Being able to serve the Queen and country is something we're all rightly proud of," Harry said.

"It never leaves us. Once served, always serving.

"Leaving the military and hanging up your uniform is an incredibly hard thing to do. But being forced to hang it up due to injury beyond your control can be even more difficult to accept.

"It can take time and effort to recognise the fact it is something that happened to you rather than something that's wrong with you, so please don't ever forget that."

He also said he was comforted by many people on the evening who said they had his back, "Well I'm also going to tell you, I've always got yours," Harry added.

The couple were also pictured cheering and clapping as an unexpected wedding proposal took place.

Meghan looked thrilled for the happy couple. Picture: Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images Source:Getty Images

Upon their exit, the couple were met with a round of applause from fans waiting outside in the rain, while a group of men could be heard chanting, "Come an Harry!"

The awards night is the first of three joint engagements the couple will undertake together before closing their Buckingham Palace office on April 1 ahead of their new life in Canada.

The Friday night ceremony marks the beginning of a packed weekend for the couple.

The very next day, Harry will attend the official opening of the Silverstone UK Experience Museum.

Next, it'll be Mountbatten Music Festival, which the pair will attend together on Saturday March 7th.

On Sunday, Meghan will make a solo public appearance for International Women's Day, and the couple will round out their week of appearances with the Commonwealth Day service on March 9.

Other members of the royal family who are expected to attend the Services include Prince Charles and Camilla, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton following their royal tour of Ireland.

It will be the first time the four will been seen together publicly after Harry and Meghan announced they were "stepping down", amid reports the "feud" between Harry and Will ended during January's Sandringham Summit.

While Harry is expected to attend the London Marathon in April in his capacity as patron, and the couple will attend the Invictus Games in the Netherlands in May, this weekend's events will be their last official standing duties.