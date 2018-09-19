Menu
News

BREAKING: 'Suspicious package' found at Rio Tinto Yarwun

Hannah Sbeghen
by
19th Sep 2018 1:01 PM | Updated: 1:37 PM

UPDATED 2PM: A SAMPLE of the unknown white substance has been take for analysis. 

Fire crews and police remain on scene.

 

EARLIER 1PM: A "SUSPICIOUS" package containing an unidentified white powder has been found at Rio Tinto Yarwun this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews and Queensland Police are on the scene.

Emergency service crews are isolating the area where the package was found.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the site reported a "suspicious package" around 12.30pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service are also on scene on standby. 

Rio Tinto has been contacted for comment.

