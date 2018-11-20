Menu
Login
Police have closed a Brisbane street after a suspicious item was located. Picture: AAP/File
Police have closed a Brisbane street after a suspicious item was located. Picture: AAP/File
Crime

Cutlery set shuts down Brisbane CBD

by Chris Clarke
20th Nov 2018 1:19 PM

BOMB squad officers have given the all-clear after the discovery of a "suspicious item" in Brisbane CBD that shut down streets and had nearby workers in lockdown.

The item has been deemed "not an explosive device" by police after reports emerged that it was a plastic pipe containing a knife, fork and spoon that raised the alarm.

Police would not confirm exactly what the items were, however.

Ann St was closed from Edward St to Roma St about 10.30am, alongside Edward St from Wickham Tce.

All streets have since reopened but residual delays are expected.

In a separate traffic incident, a multi-vehicle crash on Wickham St has caused delays in Fortitude Valley.

The crash happened in outbound lanes and the street has since been closed after Gipps St.

brisbane cbd editors picks shut down

Top Stories

    Local surfer rides into milestone season of My Kitchen Rules

    Local surfer rides into milestone season of My Kitchen Rules

    News ASH 'the friendly pirate' Keillah swaps his board for an apron on the reality cooking show, and he's set to prove one eye won't stop him from culinary success.

    Masterplan update on agenda

    Masterplan update on agenda

    News Masterplan Guidance Group eyes next project.

    Mullum's big little music festival

    Mullum's big little music festival

    News Its a music fan's dream this weekend in Mullumbimby.

    Holiday housing hassle

    Holiday housing hassle

    News Council seeks to control Airbnb in Byron

    Local Partners