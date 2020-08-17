CRIME SCENE: Detectives, investigators at Kyogle house fire

UPDATE, 11.55am: FIRE investigators from the Rural Fire Service are working with police at the scene of a house fire which occurred on the northern Rivers last night.

RFS superintendent Michael Brett said when crews arrived at the scene the property was fully alight.

"About 1800 hours (6pm) crews were called to a house fire on Smiths Creek Rd," he said.

"When the first crew from Wyneden arrived at 1808 (6.08pm) they reported that the building was fully involved and on the verge of collapse."

Supt Brett said crews from Fire and Rescue Kyogle, RFS Kyogle HQ and Toonabar were also in attendance.

"Obviously this fire had been going for a little while," he said.

"Our crews worked until about 10.30pm to extinguish the fire."

Supt Brett said when police arrived the area was determined as a crime scene.

"The scene was locked down overnight," he said.

"Now we have crime scene detectives and RFS fire investigators there this morning."

More to come.

Original story: POLICE officers were on guard at the scene of a suspicious house fire overnight in order to ensure any evidence remained undisturbed after it was confirmed two people were missing.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend confirmed a residence on Smiths Creek Rd, Kyogle, was currently under police guard.

"Police were on scene last night to preserve the integrity of the evidence for examination today by dectectives as we are still accounting for a couple of occupants," he said.

"On Sunday police established a crime scene at the property around 7pm."

Inspector Vandergriend said police were informed of a fire at the single-level timber property at 5.47pm on Sunday.

He said the Rural Fire Service also attended.

"Our detectives will be there today, but we are still in the early stages of the investigation," Insp Vandergriend said.

"If anyone has any information they can contact our detectives on 6662 0099 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000."